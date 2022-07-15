MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Delores Mae Baker, of Mount Laurel, N.J., (formerly of Illinois, New York, Arizona, and Florida), age 87, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022.
Delores was born on April 23, 1935, to the late Hazel and John Smith in Danville. She was a loving woman who dedicated her life to her family. DeDe loved bowling and golfing in her free time. She was a positive, upbeat person with an easy laugh, and a beautiful singing voice. She had a long and distinguished career as an executive secretary for General Electric and General Motors in Danville, and in Miami, Fla., for the Dade County Public Schools. She worked in Miami from 1969 until her retirement in 1993. She will be missed deeply by her loved ones.
Delores is predeceased by her second husband, Dean N. Baker Sr.; her son, Gregory Hettmansberger (Cynthia); and her first husband, Harlan Hettmansberger. She is survived by her children, Brenda Hettmansberger and Neil Baker (Arlyn); her sister, Camille Landers (the late Ray); her granddaughters, Ashley and Allison Baker; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, who request that donations in Delores’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Arrangements entrusted to the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, Mount Laurel, N.J.