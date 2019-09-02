TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Delores Maddock Behrens, 84, formerly of St. Joseph, Champaign and Mahomet, passed away Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Mari de Villa in Town and Country, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran
Cemetery, Royal, immediately after the funeral.
Delores was born Jan. 8, 1935, on the family farm in St. Joseph, the daughter of Earl Chester and Arvilla Wintress Leigh Maddock. She attended St. Joseph Township Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1953. She married Robert Harm Behrens on May 2, 1954; he passed away Sept. 21, 1998.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia (Michael) Szymkowicz; son, Roger Behrens; grandchildren, Joseph (Meghan) Szymkowicz, Lindsay (Jason) Lang and Matthew Szymkowicz; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Szymkowicz and Wolf Lang; along with many dear nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Robert; an infant daughter, Laura Lynn; brothers, Orville Leigh Maddock and Robert Earl Maddock; and sisters, Eleanor Belle Maddock Craig and Alene Maddock Landreth.
Delores was a gifted lifelong artist who painted into her 70s. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Over the years, she was a roll model for her children, volunteering for
her church, Meals on Wheels, The March of Dimes and various community charities. She and Robert wintered in Casey Key, Fla., for over 30 years and enjoyed hosting many family and friends. In retirement, they traveled the United States and Europe extensively.
The family thanks the staff at Mari de Villa and the staff at St. Luke’s Hospice. The family asks that tributes to Delores’ life be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri or
St. Luke’s Hospice Faith Fund.