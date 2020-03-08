HOMER — Delores Bland, 83, of Homer passed away at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Delores was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Homer, to Jesse and Marjorie Kirby Courtney. She married Herschell Bland on Oct. 7, 1955, in Princeton, Ind. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lisa Marie Broadway of Catlin; one brother, Don (Brenda) Courtney of Highland, Ind.; one sister, Sara F. Courtney of Savoy; two grandchildren, Tabatha Marie Varner and Hanna Marie Andrews; and one great-grandchild, Kale Edward Leon Whorrall.
She was preceded in death by one son, David Leon Bland; two brothers; and one sister-in-law.
Delores enjoyed gardening, flowers and ducks. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Urbana.
Private family graveside services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, with Pastor C.W. Greer officiating.
Memorials may be made to Homer Fire & Rescue. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences are at robisonchapel.com.