MOUNT CARMEL — Delores Carter, 87, of Mount Carmel, formerly of Rantoul, passed away Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020) at her son's home.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1933, in Perry, N.Y., the daughter of Charles X. and Mary (Wretrzgkawska) Barthelemy.
Delores was proud of her upbringing, having been born and raised in Perry. After moving to the Midwest, she was employed with Rantoul City Schools. She enjoyed her work in the St. Malachy School cafeteria. In her spare time, Delores enjoyed bowling, gardening, crafts and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. She also liked playing games and cards with family and friends and would often spend time fishing. Even when her health failed her, Delores always had a smile. She was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed spending time reading her Bible. She had a sweet soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Delores will be remembered by her three sons, Chuck (Phyllis) Esserine of New Mexico, Ron (Arlene) Esserine of Rantoul and Shane (Christy Ingram) Carter of Mount Carmel; two daughters, Carol (Bob) Swinson of Sevierville, Tenn., and Janet (Steve) Huser of Sevierville, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Gloria Ross and Janice Webster; and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Garrett.
In keeping with Delores’ wishes, cremation rites will take place with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Keepes Funeral Home is serving the family with the arrangements.