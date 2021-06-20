CHAMPAIGN — Delores Ellen Cylkowski, 88, of Champaign passed away peacefully Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at Windsor Court of Savoy. She is reunited with her husband, who passed away several years ago.
Delores was born April 22, 1933, in St. Paul, Minn., a daughter of Lyle Leon Stone and Ellen Ophelia Stone. Delores married Robert Cylkowski in 1955. He passed away in 1984
Delores is survived by two sons, Robert of Urbana and William (Julie) of Wood Dale; and two granddaughters, Lauren (Mark) Brinkowski of Austin Texas, and Sarah Cylkowski of Round Rock, Texas.
Delores was a member of Home Extension and enjoyed attending their meetings and informational seminars. She also enjoyed playing bridge at the Champaign Bridge Studio, coming just short of being a NABC Life Master.
Delores also enjoyed watching University of Illinois basketball and Minnesota Vikings football games. She was also a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley, and more recently, of Alan Jackson, attending several of his concerts over the years.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be at a later date when she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Memorials may be made in Delores’ name to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.