BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Delores (Dee) Czapski, 93, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., formerly of Westville, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. at Urbana Place Senior Living.
She was born July 23, 1928, the daughter of Andrew and Wanetta Mikel, both of whom preceded her in death. On Oct. 23, 1948, she married Albert F. Czapski. They were married for 70 years until his death in 2019.
Survivors include one son, Albert L. (Michele) Czapski of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; two grandchildren, Kyle Czapski and Kelly (Dan) Reid; one great-granddaughter, Lillian Reid; and two brothers, Rodney (Pam) Mikel of Springfield and Jay (Marsha) Mikel of Westville.
She was a member of St. Gerard's in Brooklyn Park. She attended Westville High School and married her high school sweetheart. She worked at a local bank in Danville, then concluded her career after many years at WITY radio station as a bookkeeper. She was a Red Cross volunteer at Danville’s local hospitals for over 50 years. She enjoyed golfing, as well as knitting, gardening, plus spending the winter months after retirement for 20 years in Florida with her husband.
Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery with a private service at a later date. Online condolences: www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.