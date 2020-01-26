DANVILLE — Delores E. Ellis, 85, of Danville passed away at 1:10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Gardenview Manor nursing home, Danville.
She was born June 22, 1934, in Danville, to Roy and Elsie Makemson Edwards. Delores married Thomas Ellis on Sept. 19, 1958, in Danville; they later divorced, and he passed away Aug. 29, 2007. Survivors include one son, Brian D. (Pam) Ellis of Danville; one daughter, Tamara S. Ellis of Westville; and one granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Songer.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richards Edwards.
Delores had been a longtime cook for Danville School District 118. She was in the last graduating class of Leneve Grade School and a 1952 graduate of Bismarck High School. She was also a life member of the Iris Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star 307. She loved her dog, Tink, and watching TV.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Burial will follow in Walnut Corner Cemetery, near Bismarck. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials in her memory to Alzheimer’s research in care of Robison Chapel. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.