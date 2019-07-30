MAHOMET — Delores M. (Bowman) Grammer died at home on Saturday (July 27, 2019) at age 74.
Delores is survived by her son, Bob (Amy) Grammer of Center Valley, Pa.; granddaughters, Allison (Paul) Marino, Molly Grammer and Jillian Grammer of Westchester, Pa.; daughter, Cindy (Joe) Essex of Mahomet; and granddaughters, Megan and Olivia Essex. She is also survived by her twin brother, Don Bowman of Farmer City, and sister, Linda (Harold) Turpin of DeLand.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Grammer; sister-in-law, Pat Bowman; aunt and uncle, Lawrence (Hope) Bowman; and parents, Sterling and Beatrice (Wilson) Bowman.
Delores was born on Aug. 27, 1944, in Farmer City. She graduated from Farmer City High School in 1963. Delores and Ken married Aug. 2, 1964, and are reunited to celebrate their 55th anniversary this week.
She was a bank teller at Busey Bank for many years and just recently retired from Mahomet-Seymour schools as a bus monitor on the kindergarten bus. Ken and Delores were valued community members and friends of many.
A visitation (10 a.m.) and funeral (11 a.m.) are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Grace Church, with burial at Grandview Memorial Cemetery and a lunch to follow at Grace. Pastor Andrew Powell will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Delores' life.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Grace Church, 800 W. Oak St, Mahomet. Donations may also be made to the Mahomet Cornbelt Fire Department or Grace Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.