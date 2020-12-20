URBANA — Delores Hooper, 84, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) in Norridge.
Surviving her are her four daughters and son, Adela (Jeff), Marie, Cynthia, Cathy M. (Jesus) and Ruben (Betty); 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Vernie, Cathleen and Russell Holcomb; and son, Jesus Martinez Jr.
Delores enjoyed traveling, cooking, knitting and spending time with her family. Her loved ones will truly miss her strong spirit and loving heart.
Her family would like to thank Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab in Savoy and the OSF hospice unit in Urbana.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, U, is handling arrangements.
A graveside service is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana.