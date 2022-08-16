TUSCOLA — Delores Marlene Adkisson, 86, of Tuscola passed away Sunday morning (Aug. 14, 2022) at Arthur Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Delores was born on June 7, 1936, the daughter of Roy and Margaret Brown Thompson. She married Jerry Adkisson on Oct. 28, 1959. They were married for 61 years. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2022.
She was a loving wife and mother to her three children, David, Ellen and Debbie. She shared Jerry’s love of aviation and could often be found at the Tuscola airport with him, working to keep the grounds in good condition. They traveled to fly-ins throughout the Midwest, winning many awards with their Luscombe 8-F, which Delores spent many hours polishing. She taught herself to play the piano and accordion and spent many evenings playing one or the other. She entertained others with her piano playing at family gatherings and fly-ins.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jerry and Francis Thompson.
Surviving are her three children, David (Carrie) Adkisson, Ellen (Paul) Patzer and Debbie (Frank) Angelotti; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her brothers, Tony Thompson and Marvin Thompson; sisters, Mary Ann Smith and Kaye Dick; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.