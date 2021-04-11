CHAMPAIGN — Delories Lynn Biddle Boch, 81, formerly of Champaign, died Tuesday (April 6, 2021) in Bloomington.
Delories was born on April 23, 1939, in Newman. The first child of William Warren Biddle and Wilma Bolton Biddle, she was later joined by two brothers, William Warren Jr. (Bill) and Larry Dale.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.
She graduated second in her class from Newman Community High School in 1957 and from the University of Illinois in 1961, where she earned high honors and attained a B.S. in accounting. She passed the CPA exam that same year and went to work in the business office at the UI, where she worked for five years.
Delories married Frederich Charles Boch in 1963, and together they had one son, John Frederich, in 1967. She and Fred later divorced, and she moved to Springfield, where she began her employment at the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Bureau of Accounting and Project Control. She worked there for 18 years before retiring in 2002. From there, she moved to Champaign, where she enjoyed her family, friends and duplicate bridge.
Delories is survived by her son, John, and his wife, Wendy (Lund) Boch, along with twin grandsons, Jack and Owen Boch.
Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, where social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, Peoria, or to Guns Save Life.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.