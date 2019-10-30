URBANA — Deloris Lyons, 66, of Urbana passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Touching and Changing Lives Ministries, 1211 Hagen, Champaign. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with services following at noon. Officiant will be Pastor Leo Davis. Fellowship with the family will immediately follow services at 51 Main Event Center, 1906 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.