PAXTON — DeLoris Louise Magers, 85, of Paxton passed away at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville, Ark.
A graveside visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul, where friends and family will be allowed to drive beside the tent, lower their windows and speak to the family briefly. A private family burial will follow, with Pastor Rachel Stockle officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
DeLoris was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Champaign County, the daughter of Herman P. and Viola E. Barringer Meuser. She married Charles “Elmer” Magers on Oct. 4, 1953, at the Rantoul United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Sept. 12, 2009.
She is survived by two sons, Charles E. Magers, Jr. of Vallejo, Calif. and Fred (Lisa) Magers of rural Paxton; four grandchildren, Kendra Jake, Brandon (Emily) Magers, Lydia Magers and Ben (Sam) Magers; seven great-grandchildren, Lukas, Lacey, Levi, Livia, Bexley, Wynn and William Charles “Chip”; and several nieces and nephews.
DeLoris was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Bill and Jim Meuser.
She attended Ludlow Center Grade School and graduated from Rantoul Township High School. She was a member of the Loda United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and NARFE.
DeLoris enjoyed crocheting and loved baking pies and cookies and delivering them to her many friends in town. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Pheasant's Forever or Loda United Methodist Church.