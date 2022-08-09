MONTICELLO — Delta Louise Chitwood, 85, of Monticello passed away at 5:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her residence.
Delta was born on Aug. 5, 1937, in Monticello, the daughter of Virgil and Vera Louise (Adams) Glenn. She married James Howard Chitwood on Nov. 23, 1968, in Covington, Ind. He passed away on Dec. 14, 1981.
Delta is survived by her daughter, Tamara (John) Lareau of Monticello; her son, Jamie Lee (Melissa) Chitwood of White Heath; eight grandchildren, Troy, Tara, Tim, Ryan, Heather, Kelsey, Seth and Emily; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Dianne “Dee” Mulvaney; a brother, Charles Glenn; and two sisters, Helen Nelson and Waneta Bensyl.
Delta was a Line Leader at Pepsin and Sterling Drug for 30 years. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and loved dogs.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Interment will be held in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.
Memorials may be made to the Animal Hospital of Monticello or the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer’s Unit. Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.