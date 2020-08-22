SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Dema Gumbel, 100, formerly of Pesotum, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Las Fuentes Assisted Living facility in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dema was born on Dec. 2, 1919, in Ingraham, to William and Sylva Knowles. She married Rufus P. Gumbel on Aug. 24, 1940, in Ingraham.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (Larry) Bunting of Arizona; her daughter-in-law, Wenona; three grandchildren, Lisa (Wally) Foreman, Brandon and Blair (Erin) Bunting; four great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy and Stephanie Foreman, and Eva Bunting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Philip, and two sisters.
Dema’s greatest joy was her friends and family. After moving to Pesotum she was a telephone operator, wrote articles for two of the local newspapers and was a beautician for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Pesotum Methodist Church and the Champaign County Home Extension.
She was known for always having a positive attitude, her generosity and her kindness to everyone. She was very excited to reach the milestone of celebrating her 100th birthday.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Davis Cemetery in Pesotum. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is handling arrangements.