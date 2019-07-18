URBANA — Denise “Dennie” LaDow Briski, 66, crossed over to our beautiful heavens at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at home.
Denise was born May 24, 1953, in Mount Clemens, Mich., a daughter of Henry and Ellyn LaDow.
Denise leaves behind memories of her caring and great kindness from her heart. She never knew a stranger who didn’t need a hug.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Briski, her greatest love, her daughter/son, Kathryn (Jim) Flaningham; granddaughter/son, Skye (Chad) Daly; Sugar Bear Savannah Flaningham; and her love for her great-grandchildren, Halen, Chason and Taylor Daly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mike; and sisters, Tammy and Jeanie.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Apple Dumplin', 2014 N. Highcross Road, Urbana.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Kathie/Skylar at The Apple Dumplin'. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.