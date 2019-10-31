CHAMPAIGN — Denise Tshiabu, 56, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Dec. 31, 1962, in the Republic of the Congo.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Apostolic Life UPC, 2107 N. High Cross Road, Urbana. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, Urbana. Please join Denise’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.