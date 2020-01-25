MANSFIELD — After an eight-year courageous battle, Dennis B. Ash passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Dennis was born Oct. 16, 1959, at Beardstown, to Judith Wiley Ash and Leon H. Ash. He attended Farmer City/Mansfield schools and graduated from Parkland College with a degree in construction technology.
He married Michele Huff on June 14, 1986, in Farmer City.
He is survived by his parents of Mansfield; wife, Michele of Mansfield; and three children, Bradley Ash (Lindsey), Brian Ash (Paige) of Farmer City and Bethany Ash of Normal. Also surviving are his brothers, Gary Ash (Mindy) and Michael Ash (Jess) of Mansfield; nephew, Kevin Ash (Kaza) of Farmer City; niece, Kimberly (Pete) of Colorado; mother-in-law, Carolee Perring (Rolan); father-in-law, Cecil (Kathy) of Farmer City; sister-in-law, Roxanne Neef (Dick) of Mansfield, and bonus sister-in-law, Krista Voyles (Rich) of Farmer City; and grandchildren, Jurnee, Kole and Rylee.
Together, along with their family, Dennis and Michele owned and operated Galesville Elevator at Lotus for 34 years.
Dennis and Michele enjoyed many yearly vacations traveling over the United States. He was a model train enthusiast and loved riding his motorcycle. He was also a Civil War re-enactor and fought many battles, the most memorable being several Gettysburg anniversaries. Dennis was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Carle Cancer Center and Barnes-Jewish Hospital for their passionate care.
The burial will be private with his immediate family. There will be a celebration of life at Dennis’ favorite outdoor venue in the springtime with friends and family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Centerville United Methodist Church.