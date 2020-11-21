CHAMPAIGN — Dennis E. Buetow, 88, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at home with family.
Dennis was born in Chicago, to Earl and Helen (Roeske) Buetow, on June 20, 1932. He married M. Kathleen (Kitty) Buetow on Oct. 29, 1960. He is survived by his wife, Kitty.
Also surviving Dennis are three children, daughters Katherine (Danial) Branson of St. Joseph and Ellen Buetow of Urbana and son Michael (Catherine) Buetow of Amesbury, Mass. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaylyn (Justin) Koehler, Carly Buetow, Grace Buetow, Thomas Buetow and Calvin Buetow; great-grandchildren, Leighton Koehler and Jaxson Koehler; and brother, Clarence (Charlotte, deceased) Buetow of Cambria, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol; brother, Earl; and son, Thomas.
Dennis was a resident of Champaign for 55 years and professor emeritus of the University of Illinois. Following his retirement from the University of Illinois, he continued his research on plant-derived vaccines at a company he launched.
Dennis served at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and at Baltimore City Hospitals in Maryland from 1959 to 1965. In 1965, he became a professor in the Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology at the University of Illinois. He was head of the department from 1983 to 1988 and interim head from 1991 to 1992.
Dennis received his bachelor’s (1954), master’s (1956) and Ph.D. (1959) from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He was elected as a fellow of the Gerontological Society and of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He served on numerous national and university committees and was editor for the Academic Press series Cell Biology, a Series of Monographs, among over 100 other book chapters and journal articles on his research. He presented numerous seminars and addresses in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Asia.
Dennis’ research in the latter part of his career focused on a novel vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). He identified the genetic material of the antibodies to RSV and invented a process for making a plant-derived vaccine for immunization against the virus. He founded at company in 2017 to bring the vaccine to market.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Those who attend should follow the proper COVID-19 precautions. A memorial service will be held next spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas E. Buetow Memorial Fund through Carle Philanthropy, Urbana, or to St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.