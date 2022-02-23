Dennis E. Crow Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OAKWOOD — Dennis E. Crow, 79, of Oakwood died at 3:22 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 20, 2022) at home.According to his wishes, there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos