SAVOY — Dennis Fitton, 67, of Savoy passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Savoy.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Renner Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road., Urbana. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the funeral home. Following the funeral, there will be a graveside service at Eastlawn Burial Park in Urbana.
Dennis was born July 1, 1954, in Urbana to parents James and Eileen (Johnson) Fitton. On July 21, 2018, he married Mary (Brueckner) in Urbana.
During his career, Dennis worked for many years as a purchasing agent at Colwell Systems and Vesuvius.
Dennis attended various churches and was always interested in new restaurants and trying their food. He was an avid bridge player and was a member of the Ginger Creek Bridge Club. Dennis will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Fitton of Champaign; a daughter, Deana (Steve) Gauze of Mahomet; three stepdaughters; a brother, Doug (Kim) Fitton of Champaign; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; and his dog, Stella.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society and/or the Champaign County Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.