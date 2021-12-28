DANVILLE — Dennis Floyd, 68, of Danville passed away at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Dennis was born on Dec. 4, 1953, in Lafayette, Ind., the son of Charles Edward and Esther Elaine (Smalley) Floyd. He married Cynthia A. Wise on June 16, 1973, in Mentone, Ind.; she survives.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Floyd of Danville; two sons, Eric (Shannon) Floyd of Sylvania, Ohio, and David (Patricia) Floyd of Lafayette, Ind.; one daughter, Rebecca (David) Morris of Danville; five grandchildren, Lily, Daisy, Joshua, Isaiah and Hannah; three grandsons soon to be adopted into the family; two siblings, Charles (Suzanne) Floyd of Phoenix and Diane (Ben) Powell of Brookston, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Diana Floyd of Battle Ground, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leland Floyd; and one niece, Jennifer Floyd Flickinger.
Dennis worked for over 20 years in the circulation department with the Gannett Company of newspapers. Prior to going into the ministry, he worked for the Gannett Company at the Commercial News in Danville. He was a minister for over 26 years and most recently served at the East Park Church of Christ in Danville. He loved to serve God and enjoyed spending time with his family, researching genealogy and traveling, especially to the Smoky Mountains.
Visitaiton will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at East Park Church of Christ, 1224 E. Voorhees St., Danville. Steve Cordle will officiate. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested in Dennis’ memory to East Park Church of Christ in Danville or the Shults Lewis Child and Family Services Center in Valparaiso, Ind.
Please join Dennis’ family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.