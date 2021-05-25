ST. JOSEPH — Dennis Daniel Freeman, 91, of St. Joseph passed away at 10:30 a.m. Sunday (May 23, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands. Pastor John Sharp will officiate. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Broadlands. There will be a visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Dennis was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Ogden, the son of Roland and Francis Elliot Freeman. He married Doris Irene Wienke on Oct. 29, 1950, in Broadlands. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2013.
Survivors include her daughter, Erin (Mike) Brya of St. Joseph; son, Brian Freeman of Oakwood; and grandchildren, Joselyn Howell, Dustin Howell, Jordan Freeman and Casey Freeman.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Crawford.
Dennis was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands. He served in the Army National Guard. Dennis was a farmer. He loved big-band music and was a great musician and singer and played in a band for many years.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.