GEORGETOWN — Dennis Hinton, 69, of Georgetown passed away at his home surrounded by his family at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was born on Dec. 12, 1950, in Danville, the son of Harlin and Mary Elizabeth (Morlock) Hinton, both deceased.
Dennis worked as a certified mechanic for American Chevrolet for many years. He enjoyed working on cars and trucks and was addicted to Diet Mountain Dew. He loved reading Western books, especially by Louis L'Amour, as well as picking on his sisters. He never missed a baseball game of his grandkids and also loved playing cards with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise (Charlie) Lambert and Jennifer (Marc) Dunderman; his brother, Malcolm Hinton; his grandsons, Mason (Haylee Hayes) Lambert, Harrison (Mattie Larrance) Lambert and Noah Dunderman; his brothers-in-law, Jeff (Lisa) Lockhart and Bill Sanders; his many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his caregiver, Wendy Wright, as well as his special friend, Amie Lacey.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dawn Sanders and Melody Lockhart.
A memorial celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at First Church of Christ Ministry Center, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. He was accorded cremation rites, and his family was assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to Harbor Light Hospice Care. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.