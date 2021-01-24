KILLEEN, Texas — Dennis Wayne Hough, age 80, died on Jan. 13, 2021, at a local hospital.
Dennis was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Clinton, Iowa, to Bonnie and Henry Hough. He graduated from high school in Homer, and afterward joined the U.S. Army, where he spent 21 years. He had duty assignments at the White House Communications Agency; Korea; Springfield, Mass.; Fort Lee, Va.; Vietnam; Fort Hood, Texas; Okinawa; Fort Lewis, Wash.; and Germany. While working at the White House, he met Eugenia Rogers. After retiring from the Army, he worked for Chinook Middle School in Lacey, Wash., for 20 years.
He attended Trinity Baptist Church in Harker Heights and was a lifetime member of the VFW in Copperas Cove. He enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, restoring old cars, playing football, coaching youth football, playing golf and making golf clubs. Before joining the Army, he enjoyed racing midgets.
He was predeceased by his parents Bonnie and Henry Hough; his two brothers, Raymond and Harold; and stepmother Bernetha O’Dell. He leaves behind his wife, Eugenia; daughter, Teresa Lynn; sons, Dale (Rosalinda) and Eric (fiancé, Michelle Zapf); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health and Visiting Angels for the care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, give to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675-8540; or charity of your choice.