MAHOMET — Dennis E. (Denny) Johnson of Mahomet, formerly of Champaign, Farmer City, Mattoon and Paxton, passed away Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022) in Jupiter, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
He resided in Mahomet for over 30 years with his wife, Kathy Johnson, whom he married in Oahu, Hawaii, in 1988. They loved to travel together; Switzerland, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Sweden were among many treasured trips.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Paxton, the son of Paul and Ruby Johnson.
Denny was preceded in death by his wife, parents and a brother, Gerald P Johnson.
Surviving are a sister, Ellie White of Paxton; son Daron (Danette) Johnson; son Drew (Elizabeth) Johnson; son Derek (Sheila) Johnson; son Dustin (Shayna) Johnson; daughter, Jessica (Lauren) Johnson; and stepdaughter, Angie (Micheal) Penny. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Denny was a graduate of Paxton High School; Eastern Illinois University; Graduate School of Banking, Madison, Wis.; National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma; Agricultural Lending School at Illinois State University; and the College for Financial Planning at Denver, Colo.
He was in banking for 20 years and was employed at First National Bank of Mattoon, Farmer CIty State Bank and Kentland Bank in Kentland, Ind. After his banking career, he operated as a financial and retirement planner for over 30 years. Though he was involved in the financial services industry for many years, he never lost his love for his country roots, having grown up on a farm west of Paxton. His dad farmed and raised cattle. Denny was very proud of his family’s Swedish heritage and passionate about sharing stories of family ancestry.
Denny developed a love for the western music of Bob Nolan and The Sons of the Pioneers. He also loved gospel music, jazz and some of the old-time country music, especially George Jones. Denny was an ardent promoter of particular restaurants and foods, including crispy thin pizza, cream puffs, sweet corn and rhubarb. He knew the names and often the family histories of favorite waiters and waitresses across central Illinois and Florida.
Denny loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He knew every player from the major league roster to the lowest of the minor leagues. He looked forward every year to attending spring training in Florida, where he would get to know all of the players, their families and all of the like-minded fans. He shared this love with his sons and grandsons, who had no choice but to also be St. Louis Cardinals fans.
Denny was a social person who loved being with people. He enjoyed following his grandchildren’s activities, studying God’s word and attending class reunions. He attended Meadowbrook Community Church in Champaign, and his greatest wish was for all of his children and grandchildren to come to know Jesus Christ as their savior.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to InterVarsity Christian Fellowship by visiting donate.intervarsity.org and searching for Paxton Johnson. Denny was so excited and proud to have a granddaughter in ministry to further his mission for Christ.