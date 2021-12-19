CHAMPAIGN — Dennis Eric Jordan, 57, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (Dec. 15, 2021).
He was born in Champaign on Aug. 27, 1964, the son of John and Larrianne Jordan.
Dennis is survived by his mother, Larrianne Jordan of Champaign; sister, Marti Jordan of Purvis, Miss.; and nieces, Nicole Welch of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Emily Welch of Birmingham, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Jordan.
Dennis loved music and was a friend to many.
His memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.