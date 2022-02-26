URBANA — On Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, Dennis Albert Laib peacefully left this world surrounded by his two loving children, Traci and John. He was 77 years of age.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen of Savoy; a daughter, Traci Lipps of Urbana, and her four children, Sarah (Nathaniel), Dexter (Reileigh), Hannah and Kendal; a son, John (Carolyn) Laib of Dayton, Wash., and their four children, Cathy (Derek), Patrick (Kasey), Levi (Alyssa) and Bonnie; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by a son, Tim Laib of Dayton, Wash.; a son-in-law, Dr. Henry Lipps of Urbana; and a brother, Loren Laib of Dayton, Wash.
Dennis was born July 16, 1944, in Ritzville, Wash. He farmed in Dayton until his retirement in 1998.
Dennis was a loving father and encouraged his children to pursue their passions.
Post retirement, Dennis started a second career as a long-haul truck driver. For many years, Dennis enjoyed trucking across the country with his loyal Jack Russell Terrier, Spud.
In 2005, Dennis formally retired and moved to Urbana with his loving wife, Karen. Dennis and Karen spent their retirement with a small acreage that they spent time improving with landscaping.
Dennis was passionate about working with his hands and often was found woodworking and tinkering in his shop. He loved sharing his hobbies with his grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Saturday, March 5, at the First Congregational Church in Dayton, Wash. Corbeill Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Nysoe Cancer Fund in Dayton, Wash.