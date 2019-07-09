THOMASBORO — Dennis Riggleman, 64, of Thomasboro passed away Sunday evening (July 7, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born May 13, 1955, in Urbana, a son of Elwood and Margaret (Milligan) Riggleman. He married Marsha Sloan on April 16, 2005, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are seven children, Dennis E. Riggleman of Urbana, Robert Riggleman of Mansfield, Christina (Mark) Killam of Manchester, N.H., Jessica (Anthony) Wimmer of Tolono, James Plummer of Illinois, Deanna (Jeff) Richardson of Sidney and Joshua Clayborn of Thomasboro; a brother, Junior (Susan) Riggleman of Savoy; three sisters, Ann Kirkland of Scotland, Caroline (Glen) Anderson of Tolono and Margie (Gary) Swim of Urbana; 19 grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jack.
Dennis enjoyed fishing and camping, or even just sitting outside soaking up the outdoors.
No services are being held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.