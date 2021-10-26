SEYMOUR — Dennis K. Rosemier, 66, of Seymour died at 4:40 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Dennis was born on Sept. 19, 1955, in Champaign, the son of Charles and Carol Dennis Rosemier.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer of Seymour; four grandchildren; one brother, Charles of Savoy; and one sister, Susan Coller of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by one brother.
Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a truck driver. Dennis loved family time and riding his motorcycle.
