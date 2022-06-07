TUSCOLA — Dennis James Ryan, 69, beloved husband and brother, of Roswell, N.M., formerly of Tuscola, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
He was born Dec. 21, 1952, the son of James and Mary Kay Ryan. He married Michele Mazzella on Jan. 26, 1980.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Ryan of Roswell; two sisters, Ruthann Ryan Whobrey (Dan) of Savoy and Mary Jo Dunn (Dwight) of Tuscola; and 10 nieces and nephews, Jason, Adam, Emily, Eric, Corey, Mikayla, Julia, Liam, Elias and Rainier.
A celebration of life memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola, followed by lunch at the Tuscola Moose Lodge, 807 E. Southline Road/U.S. 36. Bring stories and memories of Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.