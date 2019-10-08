MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Dennis Scott Dearing, age 60, passed away Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn., surrounded by his family. He was born March 21, 1959, in Champaign.
Jane was the beloved wife and his best friend of 33 years. She survives him along with his three daughters, Liz (Mike) Johnson, Samantha (Clay) Evans and Courtney Dearing. He has seven grandkids and two siblings, David and Lisa.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Scotty and Mary Jane.
Dennis walked to the beat of his own drum. He followed no one and never met a stranger. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, very talented guitarist and proud owner of the Dragon Pitt Inn.
Dennis knew no fear. If it had wheels — he was riding it. If there was a trail — he was exploring it. If there was a hole-in-the-wall band playing — he was going to it. He was the best maintenance man; there was nothing he couldn't fix. Dennis enjoyed life to the fullest. He will surely be missed by many.
Dennis served in the U.S. Navy.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home (865-982-6812, www.mccammonammonsclick.com).