ARCOLA — Dennis Wayne Wells, 66, of Arcola passed away at 9:26 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence in Arcola.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Pastor Duane Piercy will officiate. The family is abiding by COVID-19 guidelines. We ask that you please adhere to social distancing and please wear a mask when you enter the funeral home. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dennis W. Wells memorial fund in care of the State Bank of Bement.
Dennis was born June 3, 1954, in Tuscola, a son of Jerome H. and Mary Haynes Wells. He married Candy Sue Portwood on March 24, 1973, in Decatur; she survives in Arcola.
Also surviving are two children, Jeff (Kathy Malone) Wells of Statesboro, Ga., and Joy (Joey) Stephens of Camargo; three grandchildren, Josh and Jarod Wells, and Bransyn Simpson; a great-granddaughter, Ellesyn Wells; his twin brother, Darrel (Chris) Wells of Sullivan; and Linda Bradshaw of LaPlace.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly Warner.
Dennis enjoyed woodworking, working with stained glass and building model airplanes and loved being a D.J. The family would like to make a special thank you to the Carle Hospice program for their devoted care for Dennis.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home in Bement have the honor to serve the family of Dennis W. Wells. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family." Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.