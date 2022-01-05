TUSCOLA — Denny Burlin Obrecht, 74, of Tuscola passed away at home, surrounded by family members, on Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022).
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, 2010 Three Hierarchs Court, Champaign, with the Rev. Father Michael Condos officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Please follow COVID-19 protocols. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites.
Denny was born on March 31, 1947, in Detroit, the son of Burlin C. and Frances V. (Lemny) Obrecht. He married Susan E. Vaughn on April 27, 1974, in Chicago. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Angela (Dan) Bronke of Nashville, Crystal (Bryan) Bourcier of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Bonnie (Edwin) Fernandez of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Josephine, Johnathan and Jacob Bronke, Caillat and Cullen Bourcier and Ellasandra and Ezra Fernandez; brother, Greg (Beverly) Obrecht of Tuscola; and aunts, Sandra Gerth of Tuscola and Mary Goddard of Melbourne, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Denny was a devout lifelong member of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Champaign. He graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1965. He earned an associate degree in dental technology from SIU-Carbondale in 1973.
Denny owned and operated Obrecht Dental Lab in Tuscola until his retirement in 2008. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Denny was a member of the Elks Club and Tuscola Moose Lodge.
He loved vintage cars, especially Corvettes, and was a member of the Coles County Corvette Club. Denny loved spending time on his boat.
