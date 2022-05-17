GARRETT — Denny Joe Williams, 78, of Garrett lost his short battle with pancreatic cancer on March 4, 2022, at home in Garrett.
Born March 29, 1943, in Champaign, Denny was the son of Glenn O. "Pappy" and Juanita Williams. In the early '60s, he married Susi Dye, then of Champaign. She survives, as do their children, Tina Hash, Dan (Rebecca) Williams and Michael Williams.
After a lengthy relationship, Denny and Jo Ellen Wilson O'Connor married on Christmas day in 1993. He became stepfather to Shannon O'Connor, twins Shawn (Tamy) O'Connor and Colleen (David) Schwartz and Daniel (Deana) O'Connor. Jo Ellen's son, Shawn O'Connor, passed on Oct. 29, 2016.
In 1982, Denny formed a gunsmithing partnership, known as "Williams Trigger Specialties," with Bruce Rankin of White Heath. The partnership folded in 1989 when Denny moved the business and his home to Garrett. With internet outreach, Williams Trigger Specialties became very well known in the gun world. On Feb. 7, 2020, a basement furnace fire and subsequent two-month cleanup forced closing the 38-year-old trigger business.
A well-earned celebration of life will be held June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sadours Sportsman's Clubhouse, 150 County Road 400 East Sadours, IL 61872. All who care to attend are welcome.