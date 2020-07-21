URBANA — Denver Lee Scrimager, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday (July 17, 2020), surrounded by family in his home in Urbana.
Denver was born in Naomi, Ky., on Aug. 3, 1938, to Carl and Lillie Scrimager. He married Phyllis Scrimager on April 24, 1999. Denver owned and operated several businesses over his lifetime, including a tower construction company, tire store and, most recently, a lawn care service.
He loved music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing with his wife, Phyllis, at church and other functions. In the past, he sang and “picked” at family gatherings with his brothers, nieces and nephews. Denver could fix just about anything mechanical or electric.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Scrimager, and his daughters, Janet Roy, Kathy (Tom) Apperson and Brenda Case, and son, Terry (Peg) Carlton; grandchildren, Tommy (Heidi) Apperson, Michael Apperson and Darren (Jennifer) Sebens; and his brother, Clifford (Susie) Scrimager. Denver also leaves behind stepsons, Freddy (Denise) Hollingsworth and Shad Hollingsworth, as well as grandkids, Alan, Chris and Missy, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for family is being planned through Morgan Memorial Home of Savoy and the arrangements are pending.
