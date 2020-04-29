Denzil Wood Apr 29, 2020 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NAVARRE, Fla. — Denzil Lee Wood, 87, of Navarre, Fla., formerly of Ridge Farm, died Sunday (April 26, 2020) at home.Per his wishes, he was cremated. Graveside services for the Air Force veteran will be held at a later date in Ridge Farm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers