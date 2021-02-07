GIBSON CITY — Deonna M. Sauer, 92, of Gibson City peacefully passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rosenbaum Funeral Home is assisting the family with their services. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church Organ Fund or Moyer District Library.
Deonna was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Gibson City, a daughter of Lester and LaVonne Sawyer Moody. She married Edwin W. Sauer on Nov. 26, 1948, at United Methodist Church in Gibson City. He passed away May 7, 2002. They had been married for 52 years.
She is survived by three sons, Steven William (Venessa Taylor) Sauer of Estes Park, Colo., Douglas Richard (Suzanne) Sauer of Moncks Corner, S.C., and
Edwin Mark (Marcia) Sauer of Silver Spring, Md.; five grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Sauer of Berthoud, Colo., Joshua (Jamie) Sauer of Otis, Colo., Hailey Sauer and Jeremy Sauer of Moncks Corner and Elizabeth Sauer of Silver Spring, with a grandchild due in February; and three great-grandchildren, Austin, Reese and Landrie.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Moody.
Deonna graduated from Gibson City High School and Illinois Commercial College. Deonna and Ed enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and overseas.
She was an active and lifelong member of Gibson City United Methodist Church and belonged to the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary and was a lifetime honorary member
and volunteered in the gift shop for 27 years. Deonna enjoyed oil painting and received many awards for her art, and she was a dedicated bridge player and had many partners over the years.
