Derric Hightower Jr. Aug 2, 2022

DANVILLE — Derric Hightower Jr., 41, of Danville died at 6:15 p.m. Friday (July 29, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.