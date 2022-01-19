CHAMPAIGN — Services to celebrate the life of Desera K. "Muffin" Johnson Williams will be at noon Friday, Jan. 21, at Church the Living God Pillar Ground of the Truth, with Bishop Lloyd E. Gwin officiating. She will await the resurrection in Lincoln Memorial Gardens. Desera will be be placed in repose at the church prior to the service at 10 a.m.
She transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service is providing care and support to the family.