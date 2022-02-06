PAXTON — Devin Holt, 27, of Paxton, formerly of Rantoul, left this earth on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 9, 1994, in Urbana, a son of Gerald and Priscilla Anderson Holt. They survive.
Also surviving is his paternal grandmother, Nina Holt of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, a grandmother, an uncle and an aunt.
Devin was liked by all! He was a comedian and loved to entertain. He loved his family. Devin also loved anime.
There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. on his birthday, Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Friends may come and greet the family for the hour prior to the service.