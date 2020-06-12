CHAMPAIGN — Devin Smith, 29, passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born July 6, 1990, in Greenville Texas, the son of James Smith II and Tamara (Goby) Wells.
He graduated from Kings Wood School in 2008. Devin loved to fish and sit by a bonfire at night with friends.
He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Kayla (Thompson) Smith; the light of his life, son Alexander Smith; and his beloved dog, Appa.
He is also survived by his parents; stepdad, Steve Wells; sister, Hayden Wells; grandparents, Ken (Linda) Goby Jr. and Donna (Harold) Smith Burke; great-grandmother, Lil Goby; stepgrandfather, Darrell Comer; stepgrandmother, Shirley Wells; uncles, Darrin Comer and Tim (Jayne) Goby; aunts, Kim (Rob) Kutz and Tammy (Tim) Bucher; along with multiple cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Renee Comer, and paternal grandfather, James Smith.
Due to the state distancing restrictions because of COVID-19, a celebration of Devin’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a college fund for Alexander Smith that has been set up at Busey Bank, Urbana, in care of his mother, Kristina Kerkering.