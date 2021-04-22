URBANA — Diana L. Andrews, 68, of Urbana passed away Friday (April 16, 2021) at home.
Diana was born on March 15, 1953, in Rantoul, the daughter of John and Doris (White) Lewis.
She is survived by her mother, Doris of Urbana; brothers, John (Heidi) Lewis of Fithian and Jim Lewis of Fithian; sister, Jane (Bob) Britton of Champaign; eight nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Lewis.
Diana graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.A. in recreational therapy in 1974. Diana’s career in caregiving spanned all ages, infants to seniors.
Diana enjoyed sewing, photography, traveling and camping. She also loved rock music of the 70s.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana. Pastor Eric Friedmann will be officiating.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Doctors Schuchart and Z. Osborne. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.