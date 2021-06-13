URBANA — Diana Sue Armstrong, 73, of Ogden passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, surrounded by her loving husband and family. On this day, she was welcomed home by her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Diana was born on July 23, 1947, in Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, John V. Adams and Mary Jean Todd; and sister, Penny Ward.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roger W. Armstrong, who spent 58 years married with an unwavering love for Diana. Other survivors include her brother, Chuck Adams of Ogden; five children, Roger V. Armstrong of Ogden, Beth Russell of Ogden, Colleen (Mark) Blackburn of Paxton, Valerie Armstrong (Mike Jones) of St. Joseph and Raechel (Matt) Pieper of Chenoa; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her numerous grand and great-grand furbabies.
Diana loved spending time with her family, especially her grand- and great-grandchildren; traveling on vacations with her loved ones; gardening — she had a super green thumb; cooking — an unlimited supply of crab legs; a great love for any and all animals, especially rescuing and caring for stray cats; and spending time with her church family at the Living Word Family Church in St. Joseph.
She had a strong love, faith and commitment to Jesus. She volunteered for Merci Refuge, attended bible studies and was very active in her church.
She was the kind of person who would help any person or animal without hesitation.
Her love for animals rippled to donating money to shelters, adopting and offering to neuter/spay animals for anyone.
In addition to her family, she had many friends that she considered as family/grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by us all, her family and friends.
Diana's family and friends will honor her with visitation services from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with services to immediately follow. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Maplewood Cemetery in Rantoul.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.