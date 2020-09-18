URBANA — Diana Lee Bosserman, 77, of Urbana passed peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital on Sept. 8, 2020.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Wright of Farmer City; two sisters, Mary Deak of Champaign and Rebecca Ragan of Normal; and one grandson, Brandon Wood.
Ms. Bosserman was preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma McClellan, one brother and one sister.
Born in Monticello, she also lived in West Virginia, Florida and Michigan. She was a dog and cat lover and avid reader. She enjoyed cooking and baking, working puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be at a later date.