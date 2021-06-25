Diana Bowers Jun 25, 2021 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Diana Bowers, 64, of Danville died at 2:11 a.m. Thursday (June 24, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers