SADORUS — Diana Lynne Bradley passed away Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
She married Ed Bradley on June 2, 1972. They had two children, a daughter, Misty (Jim) Moseley, and a son, Andy Bradley; four grandchldren, Allie Moseley and Savannah (Skyler) Moseley Schmidt and Austin and Kaleb Langellier; two great-grandchildren, Khloe Moseley and Kirynn Schmidt; and two siblings, Barry Price and Brenda Gunter.
She was born to Claude Richard and Allie Mae Price on Feb. 10, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Claude Richard Price Jr. and Mark Price.
Her life revolved around her family. She was a member of and involved with the United Methodist Church in Parkville.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at United Methodist Church of Parkville. Burial will follow at Craw Cemetery, Sadorus.
Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.