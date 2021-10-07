DANVILLE — Diana Catherine (Kutch) Caudill, 87, of Danville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Clinton, Ind., to Andrew and Bernice (Amour) Kutch. She graduated from Danville High School in 1952 and attended Indiana State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree. She was employed with Danville School District 118 as a speech and language pathologist for over 35 years.
She married the love of her life, Ross L. Caudill, on June 23, 1962. She was active in Danville Light Opera for several years and also enjoyed buying and selling antiques.
She is survived by her husband and daughter, Andrea Caudill, both of Danville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Samuel Kutch, William Kutch and Warren Kutch.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Her family plans to hold memorial services at a later date.
Please join Diana’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.