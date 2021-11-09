GIBSON CITY — Diana Doreen Cothern, 72, of Gibson City, formerly of Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Nov. 4 2021) at home. Her husband and daughter were with her.
Diana was born on Aug. 14, 1949, to the late Hugh P. Farler and Doreen W. (Farrar) Farler, in Biloxi, Miss., at Keesler AFB.
Diana is survived by her husband, James E Cothern. Also surviving are her children, Vicki (Brian) Fowler of Florida and Skye (Samira) Castle of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Austin and Chase of Maryland and Kellen, Skye and Skyra of Oklahoma; niece, Kaitlin (Eddie) Sebestik; nephew, Matt (Julie) Fisher of Illinois; brother-in-law, Gary (Randy) Cothern of Wisconsin; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Cadwell of Washington and Janet (Tom) Townsend of Illinois.
Diana spent her life as a caretaker of others. In the early years, she ran a home-based day care business. In later years, she took care of her grandmother, stepfather and mother in her home full time until their passing. She was also a volunteer firefighter EMT for several years.
Diana was a free spirit who loved adventure. Notable things she did was a non-tandem sky dive, and she worked on her pilot license and did a solo flight.
There will be no wake or service. The family will celebrate her life in private.