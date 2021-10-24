URBANA — Diana Demlow, 74, of Urbana, formerly of Sadorus, passed away at 8:58 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 16, 2021) at her daughter’s home in Urbana.
Diana was born on Nov. 26, 1946, to parents Tony and Effie Dillon.
Survivors include a daughter, Dyhnay Crank of Urbana; two grandsons, Damien (Sarah) Walters and Richard (Brandy) O’Hearn; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harold Demlow lll, who passed away on May 23, 2020.
Diana attended Urbana High school. She married Harold Demlow on June 3, 1964, in Danville. She enjoyed knitting, drawing, crafts and traveling. Her favorite pastime was being surrounded by her family.
Condolences may be offered at rennerwikoff@gmail.com. Memorials may be made in Diana’s name to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801009, Dallas, TX 75380.